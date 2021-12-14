Kenko Health integrates financing and seamless delivery of medicines to its platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Going beyond the usual health insurance services, India's first D2C Health Management Organization (HMO), Kenko Health, has announced exclusive offerings like medicine financing and delivery, and ambulance service at doorstep. The users will now be able to order medicines on the Kenko Health app, which will get delivered at their doorstep within 2-8 hours, at a discounted price, ranging from 20% to 90%. They will also be able to book an ambulance by answering a few questions about the patient's condition.

Kenko Health is set to have 1 Lac users by March 2022 by offering these services to its members in over 40 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Indore, Lucknow, Vijayawada, Kochi, Mangalore, etc. In India, about 70% of an individual's lifetime healthcare expenses are spent on OPD services that include the consultation fee, laboratory tests, prescribed medicines and several OTC products. Kenko Health considers financing and accessibility as integral parts of healthcare benefits and aims to reform the insurtech sector.

Kenko Health will leverage the hyper-local reach of Medpay, India's largest OPD care network, to connect its customers to pharmacies. The users will be able to order medicines by simply uploading the prescription on the app which gets scanned and validated by Kenko's AI technology. It has also partnered with Medulance, a medical transportation service company to provide emergency ambulance service. It also offers a Live Chat feature in the application which is taken care of by a customer care centre instead of a bot, making it a seamless experience for the customer.

"People have been looking for insurance but can't afford it. Then they see our products, speak to someone at the press of a button, and realise it is only Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 a month; that they can sample and opt out easily if dissatisfied. For India's middle-income group, medicines constitute a large chunk of monthly expenses and we understand their financing standpoints. Our platform will soon become very close to a consumer good or discretionary purchase, offering the best of both worlds with consultation and hospitalisation coverage in the same plan," said Dhiraj Goel and Aniruddha Sen, Co-founders of Kenko Health. Kenko Health has recently raised USD 1.7 Mn as its pre-Series A round led by BEENEXT and Orios, and also saw participation from Accelerator VC 9Unicorns and Waveform Ventures. It plans to leverage the funds for expanding its team and developing specialized products for the OPD sphere.

