Liberty General Insurance Partners CSC e-Governance Services India to Expand Rural Reach

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance, one of the fastest growing General Insurance companies in India today entered into a partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. Through this agreement Liberty will further strengthen its presence in rural areas across India by selling its insurance products through the CSC network. Initially, the company will offer Motor Insurance products – Two-Wheeler, Private Car and Commercial Vehicle to the customers.

In a formal ceremony held in New Delhi today, Mr. Amit Jain, President, Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rakesh Chief Executive Officer, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd signed and exchanged the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Jain, President, Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance said, ''Liberty has always been a front-runner in identifying opportunities in extending insurance benefits to masses. As one of the leading companies in the Indian insurance sector, we are committed to the vision of maximizing financial inclusion. We will focus on reaching out and empowering channels operating out of remote locations with an understanding of various insurance products. Our strategy is to improve the access to insurance products for rural India though awareness creation, technology leverage, product innovation.'' Speaking on the development, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. said, ''Our partnership with Liberty General Insurance will empower the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) through new skills and knowledge of products and services, while expanding the agenda of financial inclusion catering to rural customers. Moreover, with the last mile network of 4.2 lakh, of which 2.74 lakh are in Gram Panchayats, the presence of CSC in the remotest corner of the Country brings huge potential and opportunity to act as a one of the biggest distribution channels for the insurance companies such as Liberty General Insurance in India.'' About Liberty General Insurance Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 28 states. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India.

About Common Service Centers (CSCs) Common Service Centers (CSCs) Scheme is one of key enablers of the Digital India program. CSCs are the access points for e-delivery of G2C, education, healthcare, agriculture and financial services to villages in India, thereby contributing to a digitally and financially inclusive society. CSCs are more than just service delivery points in rural India. They are positioned as change agents, promoting rural entrepreneurship and building rural capacities and livelihoods. It is a pan-India network catering to regional, geographic, linguistic and cultural diversity of the country, thus enabling the Government's mandate of a socially, financially and digitally inclusive society. PWR PWR

