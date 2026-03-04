UN Condemns Tragic School Bombing in Iran
A UN committee expressed grave concern over escalating violence in the Middle East, highlighting the tragic bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab, Iran, resulting in 160 child fatalities. The attack coincided with the initiation of military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.
- Country:
- Switzerland
A United Nations committee voiced its severe alarm on Wednesday regarding the rise in violence in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the tragic bombing of a girls' school in Iran. The incident has led to the deaths of numerous children, an issue that deeply disturbed the experts.
The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab, located in southern Iran, was targeted on Saturday, coinciding with the commencement of U.S. and Israeli attacks against the country. According to UN experts, the bombing resulted in the tragic loss of 160 children.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and concern from international bodies focused on the welfare and safety of children in conflict zones, calling attention to the urgent need for peace and security in the region.
ALSO READ
U.N. Demands Investigation into Assault on Iranian Girls' School
Shocking Attack on Iran Girls' School Sparks U.N. Calls for Investigation
Death toll in US-Israeli strike on girls' school in southern Iran rises to 40 killed, reports AP citing state-run IRNA news agency.
5 students killed at a girls' school in southern Iran in Israel-US strike, reports AP, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.
Tragic Attack on Girls' School in Southern Iran