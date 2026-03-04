Russia Claims US Using Iran Threat as Pretext for Regime Change
Russia accused the United States of exploiting an unfounded threat from Iran as an excuse for regime change. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that US negotiations with Iran are a facade masking its true intent of destabilizing Russia's constitutional governance.
Russia has leveled accusations against the United States, asserting that America is using a fabricated threat from Iran as a pretense to instigate a regime change against Russia.
On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the US has purportedly employed negotiations with Iran as a veil to conceal its alleged ambitions.
This development adds to the rising tension between Moscow and Washington, presenting a geopolitical conflict with global ramifications.
