Left Menu

Russia Claims US Using Iran Threat as Pretext for Regime Change

Russia accused the United States of exploiting an unfounded threat from Iran as an excuse for regime change. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that US negotiations with Iran are a facade masking its true intent of destabilizing Russia's constitutional governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:54 IST
Russia Claims US Using Iran Threat as Pretext for Regime Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has leveled accusations against the United States, asserting that America is using a fabricated threat from Iran as a pretense to instigate a regime change against Russia.

On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the US has purportedly employed negotiations with Iran as a veil to conceal its alleged ambitions.

This development adds to the rising tension between Moscow and Washington, presenting a geopolitical conflict with global ramifications.

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

 Nepal
2
Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

 Global
3
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

 China
4
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026