Canon launches CR-X300 PTZ camera to expand remote camera system

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the expansion of its remote camera system line-up, with the launch of the CR-X300 – a small, robust PTZ camera. Joining Canon's current range of PTZ cameras, which includes the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X500, the CR-X300 offers high-quality 4K video output and various IP protocol compatibilities to address the continued demand for remote production. With simple operation and a number of connectivity options, the CR-X300 streamlines remote production workflows. A durable camera with environmental protection this camera is perfect for outdoor environments, particularly where budgets and space are restricted.

4K image quality, in various lighting

Meeting the demand for professional 4K video products, the CR-X300 is equipped with Canon's advanced imaging technology. Powered by a DIGIC DV6 processor, it produces stunning 4K UHD up to 30P at 4:2:2 10-bit. Combining a 1/2.3-Inch Type CMOS sensor with Canon's renowned Hybrid Autofocus system, the CR-X300 is capable of fast and precise focus on subjects even in low-light. With a removable IR Cut Filter to enhance IR performance, this model is perfect for shooting in very low light conditions such as for reality TV or wildlife where subjects might be outside at night. Employing Canon's advanced optical technology, the CR-X300 features a Stabilized 20x optical zoom lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 at its widest setting, further enhancing image quality in low light settings. With a built-in, graduated type ND filter, giving options to a maximum setting of 1/8 ND, this camera functions equally well in brighter environments – such as when shooting in broad daylight.

Versatile streaming options

The Canon PTZ line-up has compatibility with a range of protocols for video transmission, camera control and 4K video streaming over IP, and the CR-X300 is no different. Employing Canon's network technology this PTZ camera supports multiple protocols, including RTMP/RTMPS, NDI|HX1, RTP/RTSP Standard Communication Protocol as well as Canon's newly developed XC Protocol – enabling streaming direct to the selected Content Delivery Network for more efficient production. The XC Protocol offers the added benefit of enabling other PTZ cameras and camcorders, such as those from the Cinema EOS range, to be used within the same production system as the CR-X300. The CR-X300 also features a range of connectivity options including Power over Ethernet (PoE++), HDMI and 6G-SDI. This flexibility enables the camera to easily fit in to existing production systems and seamlessly integrate with existing workflows.

Enhanced control, simple operation

The CR-X300 uses a sophisticated pan and tilt drive mechanism, which moves at a variable speed of 0.3° /second to 60° /second, enabling the camera operator to smoothly follow the action. This powerful outdoor camera is compatible with Canon's recently launched RC-IP100 controller and the Remote Camera Control Application via IP, as well as selected third-party controllers – giving operators the freedom to choose a set up that works for them. Featuring similar Custom Picture setting options to the CR-N300, the CR-X300 can colour match with other Canon Cameras from the Cinema EOS or XF/XA range, while settings are optimised for specific shooting conditions such as sport, portrait, low light and spotlight.

Robust, yet compact design

The CR-X300 is designed to meet the growing demand for video distribution in outdoor markets – whether live or pre-recorded – such as sporting events or theme parks. While many PTZ cameras rely on outdoor housing, the CR-X300 has a durable body that meets IP65 dustproof and water-resistant standards, a weather resistant paint finish and an in-built wiper to ensure clear video, even in rainy conditions. The rugged build of this camera can stand up to wind speeds of 60 m/s in and temperature ranges between -15°C to 40°C. Weighing approximately 7kg and with a convenient handle, the CR-X300 is a highly compact and portable model great for shooting on the move.

