Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia, strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say

Ukrainian drone strikes killed at ​least two people in regions along ‌Russia's ​Volga River overnight, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said on Sunday.

Russia's Defence Ministry ‌said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night. Kyiv's drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions, Samara Governor Vyacheslav ‌Fedorishchev said. He said there were no casualties and that a fire that had broken ‌out as a result of the attack was being put out.

Ukrainian forces have been striking deeper inside Russia as they expand strikes on economic and energy targets, hoping to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its ⁠more ​than four-year-old war in ⁠Ukraine. They have attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations ⁠of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's answer to Amazon. A strike ​on a residential building in the neighbouring Saratov region, meanwhile, killed two people in ⁠the city of Engels, Governor Roman Busargin said. Civil infrastructure was damaged both in Engels and in the city ⁠of ​Saratov, he said.

Both Saratov city, which hosts a major oil refinery, and Engels, home of a military airbase, have come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years. The governor ⁠of Russia's Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said that air defence units had repelled a massive drone ⁠attack on industrial ⁠facilities. One of the drones was shot down over the industrial area of the regional capital of Ufa and a fire was being ‌put out, ‌he said.