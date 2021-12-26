Left Menu

SJM national meet demands outright ban on crypto transactions

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Sunday passed a resolution demanding that the central government completely ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in the country.The law relating to issuing of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed quickly and the Central Bank Digital Currency CBDC considered as legal tender, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM said in its fifteenth national meet.The resolution was passed by the 15th Rashtriya Sabha of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which concluded in Gwalior today, the outfits co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:19 IST
SJM national meet demands outright ban on crypto transactions
  • Country:
  • India

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Sunday passed a resolution demanding that the central government completely ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person in the country.

The law relating to issuing of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed ''quickly'' and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) considered as legal tender, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said in its fifteenth national meet.

''The resolution was passed by the 15th Rashtriya Sabha of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which concluded in Gwalior today,'' the outfit's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told PTI. The national meet had started on December 24. ''The government should out rightly ban buying, selling, investing and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person resident in India,'' the resolution demanded.

It also said that people holding cryptocurrencies can be allowed to sell or exchange the same within a short span of time, subject to provision of submitting information to the Income Tax department.

''Disobeying the ban should make person/entity liable to financial penalty,'' the resolution added.

The resolution passed at the SJM national meet argued that giving recognition to cryptocurrencies could lead to heavy speculation and adversely impact financial market. ''Recognition may also result in money laundering and terror financing as well as capital account convertibility from the back door,'' it added.

The Union ministries of consumer affairs and corporate affairs should roll out an ''aggressive'' consumer awareness campaign, after banning cryptocurrencies, to advice people not to fall prey to ''deceptive advertisements'' being circulated by the ''so called cryptocurrencies' exchanges'', especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the SJM said in its resolution.

''The law relating to issuance of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed quickly. The CBDC should be considered as legal tender,'' it said, adding, ''Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc should not be recognised as asset or digital asset because it will indirectly become medium of exchange like currency.'' PTI PK PK ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021