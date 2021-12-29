Left Menu

Goa govt approves policy to export rejected iron ore

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy to permit the export of iron ore dumps, which will allow the resumption of mining activity in the coastal state for the next four to five years.Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that 10 to 20 million metric tonnes of the low-grade iron ore was lying at different locations outside the mining leases, which can be exported as a part of the policy.Goa has enough ore to sustain the mining activity for the next four to five years.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:22 IST
Goa govt approves policy to export rejected iron ore
Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy to permit the export of iron ore dumps, which will allow the resumption of mining activity in the coastal state for the next four to five years.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that 10 to 20 million metric tonnes of the low-grade iron ore was lying at different locations outside the mining leases, which can be exported as a part of the policy.

"Goa has enough ore to sustain the mining activity for the next four to five years. This ore is lying across the state at different places," Sawant said.

The state government's policy will regularise mining dumps on government and private lands, he said.

The chief minister further said that in the past, the State Land Revenue Code had empowered the state government to impose fines in case of where the land is used for dumping mining rejects or similar materials without the permission.

''We have collected fines to the tune of Rs 200 crore in 2013-14 from people who had dumped the ore outside the mining leases. Those who have paid the fines will be allowed to move the dumps after taking permission from the Indian Bureau of Mines and paying royalty payment as per the policy," he said.

Sawant said that the dumps are allowed to be exported through the recent amendment to Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Mineral) Concession (Amendment) Rules, 2021 that came into force from November 12, 2021.

As per the Central rule, the state government can permit the lessee to dispose of the mineral by taking permission from the Indian Bureau of Mines and paying the royalty to the state government, he said.

The ore, which was overburdened, waste rock or below the threshold value generated during the course of mining or beneficiation of the minerals, can be exported, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021