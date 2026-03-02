Contested Claims: Iran's Atomic Accusations

Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) alleged that United States and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's Natanz enrichment facility, despite contrasting reports from the UN nuclear watchdog.

Reza Najafi claimed these attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear sites were based on falsehoods about nuclear weapon development. However, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stated there is no indication that any nuclear facilities in Iran have been damaged, highlighting the need for military restraint amidst rising regional tensions.

Najafi criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing American actions as deceptive, and called upon the IAEA Board of Governors to condemn the strikes as unlawful.