SITI Networks appoints Yogesh Sharma as CEO; Anil Kumar Malhotra resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:33 IST
Multi-system operator SITI Networks Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Yogesh Sharma as its new chief executive officer, effective Saturday.

The company's board in its meeting on Friday approved the appointment of Sharma as incumbent Anil Kumar Malhotra has resigned due to other professional obligations and commitments with effect from Friday.

''The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today (Friday) upon the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of the board, has approved the appointment of Yogesh Sharma as CEO and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from January 1, 2022,'' SITI Networks (formerly known as SITI Cable Network) said in a regulatory filing.

Sharma has over 28 years of experience and has worked with multiple system operators like DEN Networks, Hathway and Indusind Media.

He has led tactical initiatives and best practices to streamline the operational framework by setting up a robust system, the statement added.

