Sensex climbs 459 points; posts 22 per cent surge in 2021

The Indian equities markets key indices ended the year 2021 on a bullish note with the benchmark Sensex surging 459 points and Nifty closing 150 points higher.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian equities markets key indices ended the year 2021 on a bullish note with the benchmark Sensex surging 459 points and Nifty closing 150 points higher. The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 58,253.82 points, which is 0.80 per cent or 459.50 points higher from its previous day's close at 57,794.32 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive and touched a high of 58,409.30 points in the intra-day. The Sensex ended the year 2021 with nearly 22 per cent gain. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 17,354.05 points, which is 0.87 per cent or 150.10 points higher from its previous day's close at 17,203.95 points.

The Nifty witnessed bullish trend all through the day and touched a high of 17,400.80 points in the intra-day. There was broad-based buying support. Only four of the 30 stocks that are part of the Sensex closed in the red.

Titan surged 3.50 per cent to Rs.2521.85. UltraTech Cement 2.62 per cent higher at Rs.7591.95; Kotak Bank 2.36 per cent higher at Rs.1796.30; State Bank of India 1.91 per cent higher at Rs.460.45; Maruti Suzuki 1.86 per cent higher at Rs.7420.20; Bajaj Finance 1.57 per cent higher at Rs.6976.90; Hindustan Unilever 1.43 per cent higher at Rs.2359.75 were among the major Sensex gainers. Four Sensex scrips that closed in the red are: NTPC down 1.97 per cent at Rs.124.40; Tech Mahindra 0.56 per cent down at Rs.1790.55; Power Grid Corporation 0.41 per cent down at Rs.204.50 and Infosys 0.16 per cent down at Rs.1889.65. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

