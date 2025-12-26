Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives

A balloon gas cylinder blast near Mysuru Palace led to the death of two individuals. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the incident. State officials stress the need for regulations on knick-knack vendors. The state government will cover medical expenses for the injured.

Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives
In a tragic incident near Mysuru Palace, a balloon gas cylinder explosion resulted in the death of two individuals. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site to gather information and materials for their investigation.

The blast initially claimed the life of a balloon vendor, identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh. Among those injured, a woman named Manjula from Nanjangud taluk succumbed to her injuries after hospitalization. This raised the death toll to two.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara remarked on the lack of regulations monitoring knick-knack sellers. Meanwhile, District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa assured the public that the state government will cover the hospitalization expenses for the injured.

