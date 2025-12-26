Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident near Mysuru Palace, a balloon gas cylinder explosion resulted in the death of two individuals. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site to gather information and materials for their investigation.

The blast initially claimed the life of a balloon vendor, identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh. Among those injured, a woman named Manjula from Nanjangud taluk succumbed to her injuries after hospitalization. This raised the death toll to two.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara remarked on the lack of regulations monitoring knick-knack sellers. Meanwhile, District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa assured the public that the state government will cover the hospitalization expenses for the injured.