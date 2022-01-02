Goldman Sachs asks eligible U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:40 IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is encouraging its eligible U.S. staff to work from home until Jan. 18, a company spokesperson said, as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads across the country.
Goldman's offices will continue to remain open with previously announced COVID-19 safety protocols, the spokesperson added.

