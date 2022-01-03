Left Menu

EV maker Ampere inaugurates its first experience centre in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:21 IST
EV maker Ampere inaugurates its first experience centre in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Greaves Cotton's e-two-wheeler arm Ampere on Monday inaugurated its first and one-of-a-kind experience centre at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

Located at the newly launched mega EV facility in Ranipet, the facility is designed with digital interventions that can enable the customer to experience Ampere's electric vehicles, the company said in a release.

Stating that Ampere is investing significantly in people, technology and infrastructure, the company said it is moving ahead with an aim to provide a phygital experience wherein discerning buyers can check out the latest products, understand the world of EV and Ampere, interact with EV experts, engage through digital interfaces for simple and easy understanding of EV technology.

Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, said, ''With our EV megasite in Ranipet and the newly opened Experience Centre, we hereby strengthen our resolve to provide clean mobility for All. We are also committed to elevate overall customers experience with best-in-class products and other ecosystem support requirements.'' PTI IAS MKJ

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022