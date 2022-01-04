Left Menu

China stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 4,917.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,632.33 points. ** Technology shares led the losses. ** But property shares in China rebounded sharply, as the sector witnesses elevated volatility on debt repayment worries. ** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index rose 2.2%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:14 IST
China stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Tuesday in their first trading session in 2022, as weakness in tech shares offset a rebound in property plays. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 4,917.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,632.33 points.

** Technology shares led the losses. ** Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market lost 2.4%, while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 1.3%.

** Dampening market sentiment, China's cyberspace regulator said it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas. ** But property shares in China rebounded sharply, as the sector witnesses elevated volatility on debt repayment worries.

** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index rose 2.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022