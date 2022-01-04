Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields hover near 2-month highs

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was a touch lower on the day at -0.14%, having briefly touched a new two-month high in early trade at around -0.12%. "Bond markets haven't been able to catch a bid since the holiday season began and yesterday's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries serves as a foretaste of what could follow in a year of elevated inflation and prospective monetary tightening," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:45 IST
Euro zone bond yields hover near 2-month highs
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ten-year bond yields in the euro area hovered near their highest levels in around two months on Tuesday, a day after a surge in U.S. Treasury yields kept bond investors on edge over rising inflation and tighter monetary policy. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points on Monday, while two-year yields surged to their highest levels since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first sparked turmoil across world markets .

U.S. and European bond yields were on steadier ground as London markets reopened after Monday's holiday, but yields held close to their highs. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was a touch lower on the day at -0.14%, having briefly touched a new two-month high in early trade at around -0.12%.

"Bond markets haven't been able to catch a bid since the holiday season began and yesterday's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries serves as a foretaste of what could follow in a year of elevated inflation and prospective monetary tightening," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank. Italian 10-year yields also touched a two-month high, rising to almost 1.23% in early trade.

Yields were broadly higher across the Italian curve as investors also anticipated new supply in a month typically busy for European bond issuers. Italy is expected to announce shortly the sale of a BTP bond with a maturity of between 15 and 30 years, two market sources said on Monday. Germany, the euro area's benchmark bond issuer, is expected to sell two-year bonds later this session.

Data meanwhile showed France's European Union-harmonised consumer price index rose 3.4% in December from a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022