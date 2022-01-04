Congress functionary detained at Coimbatore airport for carrying gun, live bullets

A Congress party leader from Kerala was detained at the international airport here on Tuesday for carrying a revolver and live ammunition without valid documents.

According to police, KSBA Thangal, a former chairman of Pattambi Municipal in Palakkad district was found to be in possession of the gun and seven bullets in his baggage.

He was on his way to Amritsar and was about to board a flight to Bengaluru from the airport.

While scanning his luggage, the Air Line staff detected the revolver and informed the CISF, who handed him to the police. A .22 caliber revolver and seven live rounds were seized from him. The gun was not in usable condition, police said.

However, Thangal did not posses any valid documents for the arm.

Thangal reportedly told the police that he was not aware of the presence of the weapon in his bag and was detained. Investigation is on, they said.

