Left Menu

Congress functionary detained at Coimbatore airport for carrying gun, live bullets

A Congress party leader from Kerala was detained at the international airport here on Tuesday for carrying a revolver and live ammunition without valid documents.According to police, KSBA Thangal, a former chairman of Pattambi Municipal in Palakkad district was found to be in possession of the gun and seven bullets in his baggage.He was on his way to Amritsar and was about to board a flight to Bengaluru from the airport.While scanning his luggage, the Air Line staff detected the revolver and informed the CISF, who handed him to the police.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:30 IST
Congress functionary detained at Coimbatore airport for carrying gun, live bullets
Representative picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress party leader from Kerala was detained at the international airport here on Tuesday for carrying a revolver and live ammunition without valid documents.

According to police, KSBA Thangal, a former chairman of Pattambi Municipal in Palakkad district was found to be in possession of the gun and seven bullets in his baggage.

He was on his way to Amritsar and was about to board a flight to Bengaluru from the airport.

While scanning his luggage, the Air Line staff detected the revolver and informed the CISF, who handed him to the police. A .22 caliber revolver and seven live rounds were seized from him. The gun was not in usable condition, police said.

However, Thangal did not posses any valid documents for the arm.

Thangal reportedly told the police that he was not aware of the presence of the weapon in his bag and was detained. Investigation is on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022