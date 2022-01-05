China Mobile shares open 9% higher in Shanghai debut

China Mobile Ltd opened higher on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising 48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade. China Mobile opened at 63 yuan, 9.4% higher than its offer price of 57.58 yuan.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares were up more than 4% in early trade. ($1 = 6.3721 yuan)

