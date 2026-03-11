Left Menu

Chaat Chowpatty Adapts: Electric Eats Amid LPG Crisis

As West Asia tensions disrupt LPG supplies, famous Chaat Chowpatty vendors switch to electric appliances to maintain Indore's street food culture. Traders consider solar options to address shortages, ensuring continuous customer delight. Authorities urge hotels and eateries to explore alternative cooking fuels.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:03 IST
Vendors at Indore's iconic Chaat Chowpatty are transitioning from traditional gas burners to electric appliances due to the disruption in LPG supplies caused by West Asia tensions. This shift aims to preserve the city's beloved street food culture amidst the prioritization of domestic LPG distribution.

Gunjan Sharma, leading the Chaat Chowpatty Traders Association, confirmed this adaptation. 'The supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been halted,' Sharma stated, emphasizing alternative solutions like electric and potentially solar-powered appliances to continue satisfying customers.

With commercial LPG availability limited, the district administration advised eateries to adopt alternative fuels, ensuring the seamless operation of this vibrant street food hub. The move highlights the innovative resilience of Indore's culinary community.

