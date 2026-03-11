Left Menu

Delhi Blast Conspiracy: Court Extends Custody

A Delhi court extended the NIA custody of two accused in the Red Fort blast conspiracy for five days. Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, arrested in February, are allegedly involved in the attack. The case has resulted in 11 arrests by the anti-terror agency.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has extended the custodial interrogation of two accused individuals allegedly involved in the Red Fort area blast conspiracy for five more days. This decision was made by Special Judge Pitambar Dutt, who conducted the proceedings in-camera, prolonging the NIA custody of Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat.

Ahangar hails from Ganderbal, while Bhat is from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. They were detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in February for their alleged roles in the Delhi blast conspiracy. Initially, they were remanded to NIA custody for ten days, which was subsequently extended by an additional five days on March 6.

The blood samples of the accused were collected along with other evidence on Tuesday under a magisterial court's supervision. The ongoing NIA investigation into this matter has so far led to the arrest of 11 individuals connected with the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

