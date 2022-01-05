Left Menu

China Mobile shares edge higher in Shanghai debut

China Mobile's debut was closely watched after a number of Chinese companies including BeiGene Ltd recently saw shares fall below their offering prices on the first day of trade. The world's largest mobile network operator by total subscribers, China Mobile had sold 845.7 million shares at 57.58 yuan each in Shanghai.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:11 IST
China Mobile shares edge higher in Shanghai debut

China Mobile Ltd shares gave up strong early gains but finished the day higher in their Shanghai debut on Wednesday, after the company raised 48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade.

The stock opened at 63 yuan, 9.4% higher than the offer price of 57.58 yuan, before paring gains over the course of the day to close 0.52% higher at 57.88 yuan. The carrier's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 3.33% higher. The company said in a filing Tuesday that it would press ahead with a plan to buy back up to 2.05 billion shares, worth nearly $13 billion.

Tsz Wang Tam, an analyst at DBS Vickers in Hong Kong, said that the share buyback announcement had helped to boost the company's shares on Wednesday, but cautioned against reading too much into short-term share price performance. China Mobile's debut was closely watched after a number of Chinese companies including BeiGene Ltd recently saw shares fall below their offering prices on the first day of trade.

The world's largest mobile network operator by total subscribers, China Mobile had sold 845.7 million shares at 57.58 yuan each in Shanghai. China Mobile has said it plans to use proceeds from the offering to develop projects including premium 5G networks, infrastructure for cloud resources and intelligent ecosystems.

($1 = 6.3721 yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022