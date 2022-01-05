Left Menu

Tech sector weakness drags Hong Kong shares lower

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed lower on Wednesday, as tech shares mirrored weakness in global peers, while Chinese top market regulator's decision to impose new fines on leading technology companies also weighed on investor sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.64% at 22,907.25.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:56 IST
Tech sector weakness drags Hong Kong shares lower
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed lower on Wednesday, as tech shares mirrored weakness in global peers, while Chinese top market regulator's decision to impose new fines on leading technology companies also weighed on investor sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.64% at 22,907.25. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.01% to 8,015.7. ** Following the market close, Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries and tightened restrictions to fend off a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, in moves that could further weigh on investor sentiment on Thursday.

** China's top market regulator announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals. ** Bilibili's stock slumped 10.63%, while shares of Tencent and Alibaba fell 4.31% and 2.05%, respectively.

** Meituan was the biggest drag in the Hang Seng index on Wednesday, dropping 11.16% and pulling the Hang Seng Tech index down 4.63% to an all-time low. ** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong fell 0.99%, as developer China Evergrande Group announced it is seeking a six-month delay on bond payments in a meeting with bondholders this week.

** Evergrande shares closed 0.62% lower. ** Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus.

** Huarong shares ended 50% lower on the day. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed 1.02% lower at 3,595.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.01%.

** The yuan finished its domestic session at 6.3677 per dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 6.3720.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022