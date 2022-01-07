Saraf Furniture to hire over 200 specially-abled individuals, invest Rs 10 cr on capex in 2022

Online furniture seller Saraf Furniture on Friday said it will hire over 200 specially-abled individuals for its off-field work activities in 2022.

The company will also invest Rs 10 crore for expanding its existing product portfolio and launch new products in 2022, it said in a statement.

It will be focusing on its products range of home décor and furnishings as part of current investment plans and the categories will include lightning, accessories, and rugs and carpets.

On the hiring of specially-abled individuals, Saraf Furniture -- which is based out of Sardarshahar, a small town in Rajasthan -- said it will use various social media platforms including LinkedIn to find such persons.

''The specially-abled individuals will be hired for off-field work activities like after-sale services, tele-calling, quality check, designing, and content writing. The company will make sure that the new employees are felt at ease and is formulating policies to smooth out the process of hiring,'' it said.

The company will create necessary infrastructure changes, which include the construction of ramps and washrooms. Certain sitting area changes to be also initiated to make the new employees comfortable.

Commenting on the development, Saraf Furniture Founder Raghunandan Saraf said: ''As a business, it is our duty to promote equality at workplace. We must lay emphasis to the skills required for working. It's been some time that we were thinking of this initiative to expand but now with things lining up, we have crafted a base and the production units are ready to ensure increased production capacities. We wish to serve our customers to the best of our abilities.'' Presently, Saraf furniture has over 1,500 employees, of which around 30-32 are specially-abled.

