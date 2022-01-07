Tata Steel's output grows 2 pc to 7.68 MT in Dec quarter; sales fall 3 pc to 6.88 MT

Tata Steel on Friday reported an over two per cent rise in consolidated steel output to 7.68 million tonnes (MT) for the October-December 2021 period.

The company's consolidated steel production had stood at 7.51 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2020-21, the steel giant said in a statement.

However, its consolidated sales during October-December 2021 fell by around 3 per cent to 6.88 MT, against 7.09 MT in the year-ago period.

In India, Tata Steel produced 4.80 MT of steel in the December 2021 quarter, compared to 4.60 MT a year ago. The sales in India stood at 4.41 MT, against 4.65 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe produced 2.56 MT of steel as against 2.59 MT a year ago, while sales in Europe rose to 2.15 MT from 2.11 MT earlier.

Production of Tata Steel Southeast Asia during the said period remained flat at 0.32 MT, compared with 0.32 MT a year ago. Its sales stood at 0.32 MT compared with 0.33 MT in the year-ago period.

India headquartered Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT.

