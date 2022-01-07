Left Menu

Southern Railway revises EMU schedule following full lockdown on Sundays

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:39 IST
In view of the full lockdown announced by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has revised the schedule of suburban trains on Sundays with effect from January 9.

The Southern Railway has appealed passengers taking suburban trains to adhere to COVID-19 behaviour and extend their cooperation, a press release said here on Friday.

Accordingly on Sundays, 113 EMU services would be run between Chennai Central - Arakkonam Sections, 60 services in the Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi route, 36 services in Chennai Beach - Velachery MRTS section and 120 services in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpet sections. EMU specials would also be operated between Avadi-Pattabiram Military Siding 'E' Depot, Pattabiram-Pattabiram Military 'E' Siding Depot, the release said.

In total, 343 train services would be operated on Sundays, a press release said here.

Appealing the passengers to follow all COVID-19 protocols, Southern Railway said people should avoid overcrowding and follow queues while boarding and disembarking from trains. Passengers should maintain social distancing while travelling and also in station premises, the release added.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced night curfews that came into effect from January 6 and full lockdowns on Sundays to be in effect till January 20 as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu's total COVID-19 tally went up to 27,67,432 with 6,983 cases reported while the death toll mounted to 36,825 with 11 more fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

