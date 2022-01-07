Left Menu

NCPCR asks 4 states to step up children's COVID-19 vaccination coverage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:54 IST
NCPCR asks 4 states to step up children's COVID-19 vaccination coverage
  • Country:
  • India

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday asked Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya to take immediate steps to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-17 years as the collective rate of inoculation of kids in these states remained below 1.45 per cent.

In a letter to chief secretaries of these four states, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said these states have shown poor performance in providing vaccination to children.

''It has observed by the Commission that in comparison to other states and national data of vaccination of children, your state has not made enough efforts in providing vaccination to the most vulnerable population of our country which might be putting them on a huge risk of life.

“In this regard, the Commission request you to take immediate steps towards increasing number of vaccinations for children in a speedy manner,'' the letter stated.

The Covid vaccination (first dose) programme for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years started from January 3.

In a week’s time, the NCPCR said approximately 22.7 per cent of children (15 to 18 years) has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine against the pandemic.

According to the data, COVID-19 vaccination coverage of children aged 15-17 years was recorded at 0.9 per cent in Nagaland, 1.3 per cent in Punjab, 1.9 per cent in Meghalaya and 2 per cent in Manipur.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022