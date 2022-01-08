Ajay Kailash Yadav - Rajpal Yadav's Cinemaa Zindabad depicting the reality of the Hindi film industry is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Cinemaa Zindabad, directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav, is now out on MX Player. The film has an ensemble cast that consists of some of the fine actors of Bollywood, including Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Bhatt, Pankaj Berry, Ranjeet Bedi, Maushmi Udeshi, Hemin Patel, Pinel Babu, Swapnil Jharbade, Late Wiam Dahmani, Amrita Dhanoa and Alpesh Vaghela. The movie showcases the struggles of a group of artists and film director and their journey in the Hindi film industry. It's a reflection of the reality of the industry.

In the film, Rajpal Yadav plays an important character of an aspiring director who tries hard to make and release his first film and get the due recognition that he deserves as an independent director. The film also has debutant actor Pinel whose character Veer showcases the struggles of an actor who wants to make it big in the industry.

Directed and produced by debutant film-maker Ajay Kailash Yadav under his banner Ajay Yadav Films. Cinemaa Zindabad is out now on OTT Platform MX Player.

