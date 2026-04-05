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Kharge Accuses Modi of Targeting Christian Institutions with FCRA Amendments

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to amend the FCRA to target Christian institutions, NGOs, and civil society. During a public meeting, Kharge alleged this move reflects BJP's real intentions. The proposed amendments aim for enhanced transparency and prevention of foreign fund misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:08 IST
Kharge Accuses Modi of Targeting Christian Institutions with FCRA Amendments
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of intending to amend the FCRA to target Christian institutions and civil society groups. Kharge made these allegations at a UDF public meeting in Kerala's Idukki constituency.

He described Modi's plan as an attack rather than a reform effort, expressing concerns over the proposed amendments introduced to enhance transparency and prevent misuse of foreign contributions.

Additionally, Kharge criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly following Modi's directives. The remarks come ahead of the state's assembly polls on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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