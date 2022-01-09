Left Menu

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The air link between Kashmir and the rest of the country was restored on Sunday, a day after heavy snowfall in the valley forced cancellation of all flights here, officials said.

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility had forced the cancellation of all 40 flights scheduled to operate from the Srinagar airport on Saturday.

''The air traffic to and from Srinagar airport was restored on Sunday morning as flights arrived as per schedule,'' an Airports Authority of India official said.

The official said snowfall had reduced visibility at the airport to less than 600 metres on Saturday.

Nearly 270 flights have been cancelled since January 4 due to inclement weather.

Some of the airlines have stopped taking fresh bookings for Srinagar sector to clear the backlog created by the flight cancellations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

