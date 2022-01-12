PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12
https://on.ft.com/3niObGx KPMG auditors forged documents to avoid criticism, tribunal heard. https://on.ft.com/3nhSqlE UK financial watchdog to review cost of market data. A KPMG partner and colleagues forged documents and misled regulators because they wanted to avoid criticism over their audit of Carillion as the outsourcer's finances deteriorated, the UK accounting watchdog told a tribunal.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Buyout groups Bain and CVC team up for potential Boots bid. https://on.ft.com/3niObGx KPMG auditors forged documents to avoid criticism, tribunal heard. https://on.ft.com/3nhSqlE
UK financial watchdog to review cost of market data. https://on.ft.com/3HXHB04 Overview
Private equity groups Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners are working on a bid for Boots after its U.S. owner hired advisers last month to explore options for the UK high street chemist chain, including a sale. A KPMG partner and colleagues forged documents and misled regulators because they wanted to avoid criticism over their audit of Carillion as the outsourcer's finances deteriorated, the UK accounting watchdog told a tribunal. Britain's financial regulator will review the availability and cost of market data after customer complaints that limited competition may be pushing up prices and affecting investment decisions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KPMG
- Financial Times
- U.S.
- CVC Capital Partners
- Britain
- Boots
- Bain Capital
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Fauci says U.S. should consider air travel vaccine mandate as flights grounded
Fauci says U.S. should consider domestic flight vaccine mandate; more planes grounded
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote