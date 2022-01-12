PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Buyout groups Bain and CVC team up for potential Boots bid. https://on.ft.com/3niObGx KPMG auditors forged documents to avoid criticism, tribunal heard. https://on.ft.com/3nhSqlE

UK financial watchdog to review cost of market data. https://on.ft.com/3HXHB04 Overview

Private equity groups Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners are working on a bid for Boots after its U.S. owner hired advisers last month to explore options for the UK high street chemist chain, including a sale. A KPMG partner and colleagues forged documents and misled regulators because they wanted to avoid criticism over their audit of Carillion as the outsourcer's finances deteriorated, the UK accounting watchdog told a tribunal. Britain's financial regulator will review the availability and cost of market data after customer complaints that limited competition may be pushing up prices and affecting investment decisions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

