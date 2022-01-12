Hong Kong's Hang Seng rises most in three months on tech boost

Left Menu

Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index logged its biggest daily percentage gain in three months on Wednesday as a less hawkish-than-expected testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell lifted tech shares across the region. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 663.11 points or 2.79% at 24,402.17, its biggest daily percentage rise since Oct. 7.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • China

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 663.11 points or 2.79% at 24,402.17, its biggest daily percentage rise since Oct. 7. ** Tech firms led gains, with an index tracking the sector also rising by its most in three months to finish up 5.64%.

** Tech firms are leading a global rebound in equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish than expected comments in a testimony to Congress. ** Hong Kong's tech index is up 4% so far this year after tumbling by nearly a third in 2021 on investor concerns over tightening regulatory controls.

** Investors were also encouraged by slower-than-expected producer prices growth in China in December, which is expected offer more room for loosening monetary policy. ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.91% to 8,612.85, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 7.

** The mainland properties index was a notable underperformer on Wednesday, falling 1.38% amid continued concerns over the ability of developers to service their debts. ** Property firms controlled by developers Shimao Group Holdings, Kaisa Group Holdings and Greenland Group were named on a list of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was JD.Com Inc, which gained 10.98%, while the biggest loser was developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which fell 2.71%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.84% at 3,597.43 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 1.53% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.92%.

