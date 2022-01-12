Left Menu

e-passes for essential services valid for entire duration of weekend, night curfew: DDMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:13 IST
e-passes for essential services valid for entire duration of weekend, night curfew: DDMA
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday clarified that the e-passes issued for movement connected to ''essential goods and services'' or ''exempted category'', shall be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

''As per the previous orders, movement of the individuals for the activities specified as 'Essential goods and Services' or 'Exempted category' as prescribed in DDMA order have been allowed for movement during night curfew and weekend curfew with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy) only,'' DDMA said in an official order.

''In this context, it is clarified that e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 ( from the date of issuance of DDMA order) for movement connected to 'Essential goods and services' or 'Exempted category', shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night curfew and weekend curfew,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022