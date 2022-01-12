Euro zone bond yields extend fall after U.S. inflation data

Euro zone bond yields extended their fall on Wednesday and Germany's 10-year bond yield moved away from the 0% threshold amidst investor relief that a key U.S. inflation reading was in line with expectations. In the 12 months through December, the U.S. Consumer Price Index accelerated 7%, following a 6.8% advance in November, in line with the expectations of a Reuters poll.

By 1600 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down around 3 basis points on the day at -0.062%, set for the biggest daily fall since Dec. 17. The yield had risen as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, when it nearly turned positive for the first time since May 2019.

Italy's 10-year bond yields were down over 4 bps at 1.33%, set for the biggest daily fall since Dec. 17. "The (inflation) number is itself impressive, it hasn't been seen since the early 80s, but it was expected. The market has moved immediately, so there were probably expectations that it would come out even stronger," said Luca Cazzulani, strategist at UniCredit.

"We expect U.S. CPI to rise slightly above 7% in January and then fall back down," he added. Wednesday's move provides bond investors with some respite as bond yields, which move inversely with prices, have risen sharply in January.

They have followed U.S. Treasury yields higher as investors bet the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as early as March, with the minutes from the U.S. central bank's Dec. 14-15 meeting showing some policymakers want to move even faster to tighten policy, including by winding down the bank's balance sheet. The U.S. CPI reading also followed a jobs report last week that underscored a tightening labour market, putting further pressure on the Fed.

In the primary market, Portugal raised 3 billion euros from a new 20-year bond that received 20 billion euros of investor demand, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters. The busy January period for government bond issuance is set to keep pace on Thursday, with Ireland hiring banks to sell a new 10-year bond that will raise around 3 billion euros, according to a source.

Cyprus also hired banks to sell a new 10-year bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters. Finally, Germany re-opened a 30-year bond at auction and raised 1.256 billion euros. However, the auction resulted in a technical failure as demand was below the 1.5 billion euros it targeted, the second time in a row for 30-year auctions, according to Refinitiv IFR.

