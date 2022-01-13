U.S. criticizes China for canceling some flights over COVID-19 cases
The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China's decision to cancel a growing number of U.S. departing flights because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response.
"China's actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the U.S.-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a U.S. Transportation Department spokesperson said.
China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut back.
