Guj BJP distributes 25 lakh 'Modi kites' for Makar Sankranti

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Thursday said it has started the exercise of distributing nearly 25 lakh kites bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph for the occasion of Makar Sankranti to spread awareness about various pro-people schemes.

Apart from Modi's photograph, these kites will also carry slogans and names of various initiatives and schemes launched by the prime minister, such as ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'', ''Make for The World'', and a message thanking him for administering over 150 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

''We will distribute nearly 25 lakh kites, carrying Modi's messages and slogans, among the masses across the state through our booth-level workers. In Surat alone, we will give away 2 lakh kites. We are doing this to spread the prime minister's message among the people,'' Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said in Surat.

''Our country has completed 75 years of Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by the prime minister last year to celebrate the occasion. To make the young generation aware about our glorious past and how we gained independence, we are distributing kites bearing that message,'' Paatil told reporters.

Kites with a message thanking Modi for administering 150 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine will create awareness among people about the benefits of getting vaccinated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Makar Sankranti, the festival of kites, is one of the major festivals in the western state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)