S.Korea fin min says supplementary budget to be around 14 trln won

He also said the excess tax for last year is expected at around 10 trillion won.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-01-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 07:08 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea will set a supplementary budget of around 14 trillion won ($11.78 billion) that will be mainly financed by issuing treasury bonds, the finance minister said on Friday. "The size of the supplementary budget, aimed at providing support to small business owners and self-employed people and securing COVID-19 quarantine infrastructure, is seen to be about 14 trillion won, while most of that will be funded by issuances of treasury bonds," Minister Hong Nam-ki said.

Hong added that the ministry will draw up the extra budget by next week and submit it to the parliament at the last week of the month. He also said the excess tax for last year is expected at around 10 trillion won. ($1 = 1,188.7500 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

