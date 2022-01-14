Left Menu

UK shares slip, Cineworld up on December box office recovery

UK shares slid on Friday, reflecting weak investor sentiment in global markets on fears about faster U.S. interest rate hikes, although data pointing to a much stronger-than-expected economic recovery in November helped limit losses. Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail fell 4.1% after its share sale announcement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:59 IST
UK shares slip, Cineworld up on December box office recovery
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares slid on Friday, reflecting weak investor sentiment in global markets on fears about faster U.S. interest rate hikes, although data pointing to a much stronger-than-expected economic recovery in November helped limit losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% by 0817 GMT, tracking Asian and European peers lower after multiple Federal Reserve officials were out talking about inflation and interest rate hikes, driving Wall Street indexes lower on Thursday.

Still, the FTSE 100 was on course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain. Data showed Britain's economy grew by a much stronger-than-expected 0.9% in November, finally taking it above its size just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.

Cineworld shares rose 2.7% as its box office sales recovered in December due to the success of Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" . Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail fell 4.1% after its share sale announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022