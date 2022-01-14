Left Menu

PHDCCI for removing customs duty on copper concentrate in Budget

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Friday said it has suggested to the government to remove customs duty on copper concentrate as the move would encourage domestic companies to manufacture value added products in India, instead of importing the same under free trade pacts. The customs duty on copper concentrate is at 2.5 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:11 IST
PHDCCI for removing customs duty on copper concentrate in Budget
  • Country:
  • India

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Friday said it has suggested to the government to remove customs duty on copper concentrate as the move would encourage domestic companies to manufacture value added products in India, instead of importing the same under free trade pacts. The customs duty on copper concentrate is at 2.5 per cent. It also pitched for increasing the basic custom duty on copper cathodes on refined copper products from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. ''In order to protect India from being a dumping ground of metal scrap, it's important to make stricter operating norms for the scrap recyclers, so as to abide by an environmentally friendly process,'' it added. These suggestions were made by the chamber as part of its pre-Budget recommendations. Further, the chamber suggested imposition of 10 per cent standard customs duty on import of paper and paperboards from ASEAN, South Korea and China. It said these products should be kept in the negative list while reviewing the existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and formulating new pacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022