Left Menu

Mosque loudspeaker reunites victim of Bengal train derailment with family in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:56 IST
Mosque loudspeaker reunites victim of Bengal train derailment with family in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, injured in the train derailment in West Bengal, was reunited with his family in Assam on Friday with the help of the loudspeakers at a mosque that are used for namaz.

Safikul Ali, a resident of Dhula in Assam's Darrang district, was among those injured in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment in the neighbouring state's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.

Having narrowly escaped the accident that claimed nine lives, Ali was undergoing treatment at the Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri, where Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the injured on Friday.

''While enquiring about Ali's wellbeing, the minister learnt that he was unable to contact his family as neither does he nor his family members has a mobile phone,'' a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official told PTI.

Ali said he had the phone number of a neighbour, and Vaishnaw immediately got him connected with that person, the official said.

But, the neighbour could not find Ali's family at home, nor did a postman arranged by the minister could track them down, he added.

After efforts to contact the family failed, an announcement was made from the village mosque through the loudspeakers used for namaaz, the official said.

Following this, the family learnt about Ali's condition and got in touch with the railway authorities. Ali's elder brother is now on the way to Jalpaiguri, he added.

At least nine people were killed and 36 others injured when 12 coaches of the train derailed near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022