Left Menu

Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights

Denmark will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights issues in the host country, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-01-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 00:08 IST
Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights issues in the host country, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday. "It is no secret that we from the Danish side are very concerned about the human rights situation in China," Kofod said. "The government has decided that we will not attend the Winter Olympics in China."

The decision comes after EU countries failed to agree a common stance at a meeting in Brest this week. A U.S. boycott to protest against China's human rights record has been joined by Australia, Britain, Canada and Japan.

The Netherlands will also not send an official diplomatic delegation nL1N2TU1UX to the Olympics because of COVID-19 restrictions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier on Friday. China denies rights abuses and has condemned the boycott as betraying Olympic principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022