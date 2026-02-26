From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning
Nancy, from Delhi's Peeragarhi slum, has secured a scholarship for a Master's program in Australia. Highlighted at a Canberra summit by the Australian Education Minister, her journey exemplifies broadened education access. The NGO Asha supports her successful academic path.
- Country:
- India
Nancy, a resident of Delhi's Peeragarhi slum, has won a scholarship to pursue postgraduate studies in Australia. Her journey was praised by Australia's Education Minister at a higher education summit in Canberra, citing it as a testament to broadening educational access.
The University of Melbourne admitted Nancy to its Master of International Relations program, awarding her the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship. She will begin her studies next week. Nancy was invited to the Universities Australia Solutions Summit 2026 in Canberra, where her story was highlighted.
The NGO Asha, which supports educational initiatives in Delhi's slums, played a crucial role in Nancy's academic success. Its founder, Kiran Martin, was acknowledged for her efforts in facilitating this opportunity. The partnership with the University of Melbourne opens a path for students from similar backgrounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Education Overhaul: CM Reddy's Vision for State Schools
Telangana Pioneers AI Education in Schools
NCERT Textbook Controversy: Supreme Court's Ban Sparks Educational Reform
Admissions Open for CM Shri Schools: A New Era in Delhi Education
Telangana's Bold Measures: Caring for Elders and Executive Education