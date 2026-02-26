Left Menu

From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

Nancy, from Delhi's Peeragarhi slum, has secured a scholarship for a Master's program in Australia. Highlighted at a Canberra summit by the Australian Education Minister, her journey exemplifies broadened education access. The NGO Asha supports her successful academic path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:56 IST
Nancy, a resident of Delhi's Peeragarhi slum, has won a scholarship to pursue postgraduate studies in Australia. Her journey was praised by Australia's Education Minister at a higher education summit in Canberra, citing it as a testament to broadening educational access.

The University of Melbourne admitted Nancy to its Master of International Relations program, awarding her the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship. She will begin her studies next week. Nancy was invited to the Universities Australia Solutions Summit 2026 in Canberra, where her story was highlighted.

The NGO Asha, which supports educational initiatives in Delhi's slums, played a crucial role in Nancy's academic success. Its founder, Kiran Martin, was acknowledged for her efforts in facilitating this opportunity. The partnership with the University of Melbourne opens a path for students from similar backgrounds.

