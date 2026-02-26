From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

Nancy, a resident of Delhi's Peeragarhi slum, has won a scholarship to pursue postgraduate studies in Australia. Her journey was praised by Australia's Education Minister at a higher education summit in Canberra, citing it as a testament to broadening educational access.

The University of Melbourne admitted Nancy to its Master of International Relations program, awarding her the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship. She will begin her studies next week. Nancy was invited to the Universities Australia Solutions Summit 2026 in Canberra, where her story was highlighted.

The NGO Asha, which supports educational initiatives in Delhi's slums, played a crucial role in Nancy's academic success. Its founder, Kiran Martin, was acknowledged for her efforts in facilitating this opportunity. The partnership with the University of Melbourne opens a path for students from similar backgrounds.

