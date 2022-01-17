Left Menu

COVID-19: Puducherry govt offices to work with 50 pc strength

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:12 IST
COVID-19: Puducherry govt offices to work with 50 pc strength
  • Country:
  • India

With COVID-19 cases spreading unabated across the country, the Puducherry government on Monday has decided to allow only 50 per cent of its staff to work in offices.

In line with the Centre's guidelines, the territorial administration has issued an order directing the government offices and departments here to have only 50 per cent of its Group B and Group C staff coming to offices till January 31, Under Secretary to Department of Personnel and Administrative Affairs of Puducherry V Jaishankar said.

He said all Group A officers, under secretaries to the government and heads of departments should attend office with full strength.

However, persons with disabilities (PwD) and pregnant women employees ar exempted from attending office and they can work from home, the order stated.

Departments rendering essential services, the revenue-generating departments and those involved in implementation of COVID control activities are not eligible to be covered by this order of having a cap of 50 per cent staff strength.

Administrative secretaries are competent to decide the level of attendance depending upon functional requirement of the departments and offices, it stated.

Staff residing in containment zones, if any, are also exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified by authorities.

The Union territory witnessed a dip in the number of new coronavirus cases with 907 being added in the last 24 hours while the active cases rose to 8,359 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022