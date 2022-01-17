Left Menu

UK says time to ask if the BBC licence fee is appropriate

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:18 IST
Britain said on Monday it would look at the future of the universal licence fee that funds the BBC in light of new technology that had revolutionised the media landscape since the broadcaster was founded 100 years ago.

"It's time to begin asking those really serious questions about the long-term funding model of the BBC," Nadine Dorries told lawmakers.

"And whether a mandatory licence fee with criminal penalties for individual households is still appropriate."

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

