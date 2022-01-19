Sean Tao, partner of EVG, speaks at the Forbes U30 Summit China Explores community value and adaption of the Metaverse

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan 18, 2022, Sean Tao, partner of Everest Ventures Group (EVG), a leading Asian blockchain venture studio that drives the mass adoption of digital assets and blockchain technologies, was invited to lead the 2022 Forbes Under 30 (U30) Summit China Metaverse panel.

The 2022 Forbes U30 Summit assembled thousands of bright young leaders, entrepreneurs, and U30 Listers across the industries, to bring together innovative strategies, ideas and discussions to empower the next generation. EVG places continuous effort in building a thriving crypto community and educating the masses through incubating different blockchain platforms such as Kikitrade and Aspen Digital, whilst simultaneously investing in Metaverse technology to bridge the gap between now and the future.

Sean, as the representative of EVG, led the conversation on the topic of ''When Will the Metaverse Be Here?'' with Yisi Liu, the CTO and Co-founder of Mask.io.

Sean claimed that the prerequisite of realizing the Metaverse is the existence of a community, which allows interactions among individuals and building their sense of belonging. Through taking his part in constructing and investing in related projects, he realized that the emergence of the Metaverse is essentially a positive extension of our realities, allowing users to attain self-actualization in another dimension.

About Everest Ventures Group Everest Ventures Group (''EVG'') is a global digital assets group with strong roots in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia and Africa. Founded in late 2018 with the support from a consortium of renowned Asian families, EVG has been an active investor and venture builder in the digital assets industry. It is the co-founder and the largest shareholder of crypto investment platforms Kikitrade, digital assets management platform Aspen Digital, as well as leading Chinese crypto media BlockTempo.

