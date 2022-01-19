Kremlin says weapons deliveries raising tension around Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Wednesday said tension around Ukraine was increasing, pointing to weapons deliveries, military maneuvers, and NATO aircraft flights, something it said Russia's international partners should pay attention to.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped to receive written answers to its proposals for sweeping security guarantees in the coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre
NATO head convenes council with Russia on Jan. 12
Silver Line project: Kerala govt convenes explanatory meeting, announces compensation
NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine
World News Roundup: NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis; Israel, in U.S. visa talks, eyes easing access for Palestinian-Americans and more