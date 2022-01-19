Left Menu

Kremlin says weapons deliveries raising tension around Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2022
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin on Wednesday said tension around Ukraine was increasing, pointing to weapons deliveries, military maneuvers, and NATO aircraft flights, something it said Russia's international partners should pay attention to.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped to receive written answers to its proposals for sweeping security guarantees in the coming days.

