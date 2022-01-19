ITFC signs trade finance agreement with Invest Finance Bank in Uzbekistan

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), signed a trade finance agreement with Invest Finance Bank (InFinBank), Uzbekistan. The US$ 15 million facility, which is the first Trade Finance Facility ITFC extending to Invest Finance Bank (InFinBank), aims to support the import and pre-export financing needs of its clients in Uzbekistan. In addition, the financing also endorses the Bank's quest to expand its Shari'ah Compliant trade finance offerings.

The partnership, signed by Mr. Abdihamid Aweis Abu, ITFC's General Manager, Trade Finance and Mr. Bobir Burkhanov, Chairman of the Board of InFinBank is implemented under the US$ 500 million Framework Agreement, signed between the Republic of Uzbekistan and ITFC.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Abdihamid said: "This new partnership with InFinBank highlights our commitment to position the private sector at the heart of our work for the advancement of trade and post-Covid economic recovery of our member-countries. We look forward to building an impactful partnership with InFinBank that will help us contribute to the Uzbekistan growing economy. This is the first of many and we are poised to do more for the private sector as they hold the key to economic recovery."

Since joining ITFC in 2019, Uzbekistan has received trade finance and development support across key sectors including agriculture, the private sector, and SMEs. The private sector clients and SMEs have been supported under 17 Line of Trade Finance Facilities totaling an amount of US$ 166 million.

(With Inputs from APO)