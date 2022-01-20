Left Menu

Polish airliner struck by lightning, returns to airport

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:45 IST
Polish airliner struck by lightning, returns to airport
  • Poland

LOT Polish Airlines says one of its planes was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff on Thursday, prompting the plane to return to Warsaw, where it landed safely.

Airline spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski said the lighting hit a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that was en route to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

He said passengers left the plane and were transferred to an airport terminal, and the flight was set to continue with another aircraft in the early afternoon.

Polish news channel TVN24 quoted a passenger as saying the travelers experienced a terrifying moment aboard the plane. LOT planes are struck by lightning around 10 times a year, Moczulski said that .

