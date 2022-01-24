Left Menu

New energy, machinery stocks lift China shares on policy easing boost

China stocks closed up on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the country's central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term interest rates to bolster economic growth. ** China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said. ** The machinery sub-index, semiconductors and non-ferrous metal added between 1.5% and 1.7%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:05 IST
New energy, machinery stocks lift China shares on policy easing boost
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks closed up on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the country's central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term interest rates to bolster economic growth. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to end at 4,786.74, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.04% to 3,524.11.

** China's central bank lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) into the banking system, to "maintain stable liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year." ** Traders said the rate cut was expected as it came after a slew of key short- and medium-term rate reductions last week.

** China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum. ** New energy stocks surged 2.7%, with the photovoltaic industry and new energy vehicles up 3.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

** Real estate developers gained 1.2%. China Evergrande Group named a state firm official to its board, while two of its peers sold some assets to state-owned entities, amid hopes of growing government intervention to aid the crisis-hit property sector. ** China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said.

** The machinery sub-index, semiconductors and non-ferrous metal added between 1.5% and 1.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022