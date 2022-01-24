Left Menu

ECB's Villeroy: ECB to do what is necessary to bring inflation around 2%

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Central Bank will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation down to around 2%, ECB member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

"If needed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of France will do what is necessary to bring inflation to around 2%," Villeroy told Europe 1 radio. "Monetary policy must neither be a brake to growth nor an accelerator to inflation. So we must assess the good pace for normalizing monetary policy," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

