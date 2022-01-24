Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close lower as tech giants weigh

** The provincial government of Guangdong was aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan for Evergrande by March, according to a report on Friday. ** Shimao Group and Agile Group rose 0.2% and 7.4%, respectively, following asset sales to state-backed firms to raise money.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:29 IST
Hong Kong shares close lower as tech giants weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by index heavyweight Alibaba following a report about a corruption scandal, while other tech giants also weighed. ** The Hang Seng index fell 1.2%, to 24,656.46, while the China Enterprises index lost 1.5%, to 8,658.11 points.

** Alibaba Group slumped 6.3% and was the biggest drag on the Hang Seng Index, after a report said its financial affiliate Ant Group was connected to a corruption scandal. ** China's top anti-graft watchdog pledged to investigate and punish any corrupt behaviour found behind internet platform monopolies.

** Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 2.8%, tracking Wall Street losses with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive pandemic-era liquidity. ** Meituan and Tencent Holdings fell 2.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

** Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped nearly 4% after it named a state firm official to its board. ** The provincial government of Guangdong was aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan for Evergrande by March, according to a report on Friday.

** Shimao Group and Agile Group rose 0.2% and 7.4%, respectively, following asset sales to state-backed firms to raise money. ** China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said, months after starting to build a long position in that sector's debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022